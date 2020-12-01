Teck hosts virtual Annual Outdoor Recreationalist Meeting

The Dec. 2 meeting will touch on biodiversity, reclamation, and road rehabilitation

Signs are posted at the entrance of newly deactivated roads. (Photo Contributed)

Teck Resources Limited will be hosting their Annual Outdoor Recreationalist Meeting over Zoom on Dec. 2.

The meeting – which is geared towards outdoor recreationalists and backcountry users that access areas near or on Teck land – will provide a biodiversity and reclamation update while also discussing topics including the Castle Project, access management, and road rehabilitation.

According to Norman Fraser, Teck’s Lead of Indigenous Initiatives, besides providing updates, the event hopes to invite feedback on Teck’s access boundaries and road rehabilitation.

“We will be collecting feedback from attendees on current and historical use of roads and trails on Teck lands, and on Teck’s current no-unauthorized entry boundaries,” said Fraser.

Fraser added that the Dec. 2 meeting will also address topics that were to be discussed at the cancelled Oct. 28 Road Deactivation and Access Management workshop.

“Teck maintains the commitment to engage outdoor recreationalists and backcountry users prior to making road rehabilitation plans,” added Fraser.

“In order to uphold our commitment to being a responsible neighbor, we have brought the (cancelled) workshop topics to the virtual December 2 Outdoor Recreationalist Meeting. This will be the first of several opportunities for user groups to engage with Teck on Road Rehabilitation.”

Anyone interested in partaking in the virtual meeting must email communicationsteckcoal@teck.com to receive the Zoom link.

For more information about the topics being discussed, email communicationsteckcoal@teck.com for Elk Valley specific information, or visit teck.com/responsibility to further explore Teck’s greater approach to biodiversity and reclamation.

READ MORE: Teck sees more interest from Chinese steelmaking coal buyers

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press