Teck backs EKFH campaign to raise $300,000 for ultrasound service in Elk Valley

The EKFH and Teck are raising money to pay for a new ultrasound service at the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie. (File photo)

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) has launched a fundraising effort to raise $300,000 for a new ultrasound service at the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie.

Teck could be making a big contribution to the effort, with the company set to match up to $50,000 for all business and community contributions made before September 30.

“The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is so grateful for the incredible partnership that they have with Teck in this endeavour”, said executive director of EKFH, Brenna Baker.

The campaign is going to be called the “Beneath the Surface” campaign, reflecting the use of ultrasound as an important cornerstone of modern health-care in providing imaging for doctors to treat their patients.

“The EKFH is asking the Elk Valley community to help support this campaign by donating today to ensure the goal is reached quickly and the new service up and running within a few months,” said Baker.

Dr Ron Clark, who is chief of staff at the Elk Valley Hospital said that the current arrangement where residents of the Elk Valley have to travel to Cranbrook or Alberta to get an ultrasound wasn’t viable.

“Wait-lists are long and having to travel, especially during the winter, can cause unnecessary stress,” he said, added that having ultrasound services available in Fernie would be “a huge boost for health care in the Elk Valley.”

Contributions to the “Beneath the Surface” campaign can be made by donating online at ekfh.ca, calling 250-489-6481, or mailing a donation to East Kootenay Foundation for Health at 13 24th Ave N. Cranbrook BC, V1C 3H9.

