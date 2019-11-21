Technical Safety BC says Alberni Valley Multiplex chiller safe to operate

One of the city's street sweepers cleans out the old ice from the Alberni Valley Multiplex. FACEBOOK PHOTO / CITY OF PORT ALBERNI LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Technical Safety B.C. has given the go-ahead for the City of Port Alberni to fire up the ice refrigeration plant at the Alberni Valley Multiplex—as soon as a couple more conditions are met.

A representative from TSBC met with city officials, Accent Refrigeration and Isotherm, the original manufacturer of the ice chiller, on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

“As a result, it has been concluded that the unit can be safely operated and as such, Technical Safety BC has provided a new certificate of inspection to the City of Port Alberni that will enable the Alberni Valley Multiplex to resume ice-making activities a quickly as possible, once certain conditions are met,” a TSBC media statement read.

The group of stakeholders assessed the chiller and the repaired welds “to better understand the nature of the failure, the repair, and any necessary instructions or testing for continued safe operation,” the TSBC spokesperson noted.

The TSBC did not elaborate on what the conditions are.

The TSBC is an independent regulator with a mandate to oversee the safe installation and operation of technical equipment in the province.

The Alberni Valley News has reached out to the City of Port Alberni for comment. This is a developing story, and we will have more when we know more.