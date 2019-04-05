Team Buchy heads to BC Mixed championship again

This time, Tom Buchy and Dave Toffolo are playing with their daughters

Once they return from the U-18 Nationals in Sherwood Park, Alberta this weekend, it will be a quick turn around for Kaila Buchy and Arissa Toffolo as they are headed to Vancouver for the Mixed Provincial championships April 11 to 14.

And it’s going to be a family affair, as the girls join their fathers on the mixed team.

Skip Tom Buchy and second Dave Toffolo have played mixed with great success with their wives Lori Buchy and Robyn Toffolo for years, but now the women have decided to step back and let their daughters play.

“Our wives have decided to take a step back from competitive curling which opened it up for the girls,” said Buchy. “So we are now playing with our daughters. Really cool to be able to do that.”

Buy team won the trip to Provincials by winning the Kootenay zone playoffs in Grand Forks in February.

