Teaira Bishop of Babine Lake Nation wins Indigenous Excellence in Sport award

Teaira Bishop (left) speaks during a ceremony after receiving the Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport at Nusdeh Yoh Elementary School in Prince George on Oct. 28. (Veronica Haddon photo)

Burns Lake's own Teaira Bishop is the recipient of a Premier's Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

Burns Lake’s own Teaira Bishop is the recipient of a Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

The 14-year-old basketball and soccer player is a Grade 9 student at Lakes District Secondary School, and a member of the Lake Babine Nation.

“I was ecstatic. I couldn’t believe it. I was freaking out,” Bishop told Lakes District News about when she was informed she won.

In rugby and basketball she plays second receiver – or prop – and point guard, respectively.

She also partakes in soccer, lacrosse and cross-country skiing.

“There was me and seven other recipients. All were Indigenous. I was the only one from Lake Babine and only one who played rugby and basketball.”

She received the award on Oct 28. at a ceremony at Nusdeh Yoh Elementary School in Prince George attended by Mayor Lyn Hall and other officials.

According to Felicia Greekas, Manager of the Premier’s Awards and Communications, Bishop won the accolade for “achievements in sport, her leadership qualities and her commitment to living a healthy, active lifestyle.”

The young athlete was also named Most Valuable Player at the Shawnigan Lake Camp rugby Tournament last July, and one of three MVPs at the Prince George Rugby Zones in June.