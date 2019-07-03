Teaching kids to enjoy gardening

With summer break finally here and the kids out of school, many parents are already looking for ways to keep their kids active and entertained through the summer months. This summer the Houston Link to Learning is hosting a Learn and Grow, a gardening workshop for kids located at the Houston Community Gardens located on Copeland Ave.

Marion Ells, the manager of the Houston Link to Learning explained what this student-operated program is all about.

“The Learn and Grow is a program for children aged three to six. It’s all about them learning to grow some produce and have some fun on the side in the garden. It runs on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and there are lots of games and activities for them in the garden. As well as learning to grow things we hope to be able to make a little salad or something at the end of it so they can see where it’s coming from,” said Ells.

From learning what plants you need to grow, where the food comes from and the importance of care and nurturing, the program offers a chance for parents and kids to grow a little together while growing good, healthy produce.

“Parents are required to stay at the garden site, says Ells, but we usually have something going on for the parents as well. It’s just a fun thing we’ll run through the summer and it’s run by our summer students.”

As for activities besides gardening Ells says, “They play ball, play with bubbles, but it really depends on who comes and their age. It’s all designed to have fun in the garden and have fun outdoors.”

Having fun while working a bit in the garden each week teaches an important lesson by doing a good job it can be just as enjoyable as playing a video game.

The program is free and it runs from July 10 till Aug. 14. For more information call 250-845-2727 orcheck out their Facebook page.

