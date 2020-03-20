Teachers, support workers to return to Central Okanagan schools after spring break

Teachers and support workers at SD23 facilities will return to work following spring break, the school board announced today.

On March 30, staff will return to work to begin planning to implement programs for off‐site learning and to determine what services will be offered at schools.

“As you are aware, the Ministry of Education, on the direction of the Provincial Health Officer, ordered all in‐class instruction suspended until further notice,” said board chair Moyra Baxter. “As a school district, we are determining how this will work so that students will have opportunities for continued learning.”

The board’s senior staff spent the last week planning for school building safety and hygiene, continued learning opportunities for students, and how they can care for the children of front-line health workers.

While it hasn’t divulged exactly what those strategies look like yet, Baxter said the board will communicate them as soon as it can.

“As a board of education, we are confident that we can provide the support and leadership that is needed to help keep our community safe,” said Baxter. “Trustees are grateful to have a large team of excellent administrators and staff in our district who can support one another to deliver education in new ways.”

