Tea cups taken, police warn of 26 break-and-enters in a week

Laptop also stolen in break-in on Torberg Road this past weekend

Tea cups among long list of items stolen in dozens of recent Nanaimo break-ins.

Police are looking for clues leading to suspects behind the break-in to basement suite on 1600 block of Torberg Road.

The suite was broken into sometime this past weekend, April 14-15.

According to police, the homeowners returned to find a window pushed open, a screen broken and a window unlocked. The only items taken were a silver Mac Book Pro computer and two tea cups.

Nanaimo RCMP report that since April 10 there have been 26 reported break-and-enters throughout Nanaimo. Seven have been to commercial businesses, two to schools and the remainder to homes and sheds. Most break-ins are occurring after 11 p.m.

Home owners are reminded to keep their doors and windows locked at all times when their homes are unoccupied – backyard tools and sheds should always be locked, police say – and to report suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information about any break-in is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.