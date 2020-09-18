Tax penalties of 10 per cent to be applied by City if not paid on time

Tax penalties will be applied if commercial, light and major industry, and not-for-profit property taxes are not paid by Sept. 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

City tax penalties of 10 per cent will be applied to commercial, light and major industry, and not-for-profit properties if not paid by Sept. 30, 2020 the City of Prince Rupert said, in a statement on Sept. 17.

“This penalty date was adjusted by the Provincial Government for these (non-residential classes) of taxpayers this year in response to COVID-19, and was an extension of the usual penalty date that is otherwise applied in early July of each year,” the City said.

The City said it would like to remind tax payers and residents by which means to pay taxes.

“In Person at City Hall or by Mail: Payments by cheque (including post-dated cheques), debit or money order can be made during business hours, 9:30-4:30 pm Monday to Friday. (Postmarks are not accepted as date of payment). Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a customer capacity limit of 2 people at one time. Please wait outside until there are fewer than two customers inside to enter.

Mail Slot at City Hall: Payments by cheque (including post-dated cheques) can be dropped into the mail slot located on the Charles Hays statue side of the building beside the customer service entrance any time up to 11:59 pm Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. Cheques received in the mail slot on September 30th are verified at 11:59 pm.

Online banking payments: Log in to your online banking system, and go to the ‘Add Payee’ section. Search under ‘Prince Rupert’ to add the City as a bill payee along with your roll number (without the decimal). Payment must be made on or before September 24th (a minimum of 4 business days) to ensure bank process complete and City receives the funds by due date.

Payment by calling your bank: You may also call in to your financial institution with your roll number to request they pay the bill for you over the phone from your account. Like online banking, this should be done on or before September 24th (a minimum of 4 business days before the payment deadline) to ensure the City receives the funds by the due date.

Credit Card Payments: We do not accept payment of property taxes directly through credit cards, however we accept credit card payments through the Paytm Canada app. Please note that this app charges a convenience fee. To pay your property taxes with your credit card through the Paytm Canada app: Download the Paytm Canada app and set it up as needed; Choose “City of Prince Rupert – Taxes” as the biller or payee; Enter the roll number from your property tax notice; Enter the amount you will be paying and submit payment; Payments made through the Paytm Canada app take up to 5 business days to process. Be sure to make your property tax payment in time for us to receive it no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. See above for the applicable penalty date,” the statement said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

Prince Rupert Northern View