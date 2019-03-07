Tax help available at Boundary volunteer-run clinic

The volunteers of the Boundary Volunteer Income Tax Clinic are back in action to do your 2018 taxes.
The clinic, which runs in Grand Forks and the Boundary, provides trained volunteers who complete simple tax return cases, often for clients with limited or modest income. The service is provided for free.
Program coordinator Lorraine Dick said the key for the program is that clients must have a relatively simple tax situation – volunteers are unable to handle business taxes or the taxes of deceased persons. Dick encourages anyone who needs help with their taxes to come in and ask about thier eligibility.
Clinics run March 6 to April 26. Volunteers are trained, and the program is run through the Canada Revenue Agency. This year, seven volunteers are available to help with taxes in the Boundary.
Dick said that year over year, they are seeing increases in the number of clients using the free service; last year client numbers were up significantly over the year before, though total numbers are not tracked.
Clients can have their taxes done at four locations, including one in Greenwood. People should bring their tax paperwork into a clinic location, where they will fill out a form to consent to have their taxes filed online; they can come back at a later date to pick their paperwork up.
Clinic locations are:
Grand Forks
Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix Room, 174 Market Avenue
Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon
Meeting room, Grand Forks and District Public Library, 7342 Fifth Street
Fridays from noon to 2 p.m.
Main foyer, Gospel Chapel
7048 Donaldson Drive
Greenwood
Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon
Board Room, Community Futures Boundary – Greenwood, 245 South Copper Street
For information phone or email Lorraine Dick at 250-442-0962 or lorraine.dick@gmail.com.