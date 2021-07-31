Targeted shooting in Kelowna sends 2 to hospital

Shots rang out near a stretch of businesses on Pandosy Street Saturday evening

Police believe the Saturday evening shooting of two men in Kelowna’s Pandosy area was targeted.

Mounties responded to Pandosy Street and KLO Road just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They arrived to find two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men have been transported to the hospital for treatment but the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Much of the area remains cordoned off at this time.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

