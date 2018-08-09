Chilliwack RCMP on the scene at a house on Prest Road on Aug. 8 after a targeted break-and-enter led to one injury. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Targeted home invasion at house on Prest in Chilliwack

Lone occupant of house subject to break-and-enter Wednesday sent to hospital

A house on Prest Road was surrounded with police tape Wednesday after a targeted home invasion and theft.

Chilliwack RCMP were on the scene most of the day and into the afternoon awaiting a search warrant to gather additional evidence.

Police say the lone occupant of the residence was assaulted and was sent to hospital to have injuries assessed and treated.

Evidence at the scene points towards this being a targeted incident, according to RCMP Sgt. Gerry Hansom.

Hansom said a report was received at approximately 6:25 a.m. of a break and enter in progress.

No one is in custody, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

