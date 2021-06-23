Tandoori Grill hot lunch for WKE students

William Konkin Elementary (WKE) school students had a delicious surprise last week in the form of a meal from Pub n Tandoori Grill.

Last week, Pub n Tandoori Grill donated a lunch to all students of WKE.

“The students and staff would like to thank the owners and staff of the Tandoori Grill for their extremely generous gift of lunch for our entire school,” said Cordell Ware, the vice principal of the school.

While the restaurant owners would’ve loved to interact and serve the food in person, due to COVID restrictions, boxed meals were sent over to the school.

The students thoroughly enjoyed this change in meal and in fact one grade 7 students even said that “This was the best hot lunch ever!” Other comments like “The chicken was so so so good,” from a grade 5 student or “I really like the rice and sauce” from a grade 4 student.

Earlier this year the restaurant donated 55 hot lunches to the The Link food bank. The food donation drive followed closely on the heels of another campaign by the restaurant that raised $300 for the food bank.

“It is really important for us that more people in the community are introduced to cuisine from India, especially now when travel is so severely restricted,” said Owner Satinder Pal Singh, also known as Babbi.

Babbi had plans early on this year to arrange for a hot meal for the local school as it is important for him to not just be a business owner but someone who contributes to the community. He was delighted that the school was on board with his plan.

“This was a wonderful act of kindness, by the restaurant, that filled our school with a delicious smell and brought big smiles to our faces!” said Ware.