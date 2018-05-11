Tandem dump truck rear-ends cab in West Kelowna

No injuries were reported

A tandem dump truck spun into a ditch after rear-ending a cab travelling southbound on Old Okanagan Highway at Grizzly Road.

No injuries were reported. The incident occurred at 3 p.m.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong issues advanced evacuation alert
Next story
UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

Just Posted

Tandem dump truck rear-ends cab in West Kelowna

 

Vernon bikers find traction

 

Nanaimo RCMP detachment invites public to open house

 

True North Troubadours perform in Abbotsford

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read