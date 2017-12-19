Tamara and Rod Duggan are shown presenting a cheque for $2000 to Carol Fergus, chair of the Kimberley Arts Council - Centre 64 Give Us A Lift Campaign. (Submitted file).

Tamarack Dispensary owners donate $2000 to Give Us A Lift Campaign

This donation has allowed the Kimberley Arts Council to reach their local fundraising goal.

Tamara and Rod Duggan presented a cheque to Carol Fergus, chair of the Kimberley Arts Council- Centre 64 Give Us A Lift campaign to help the Arts Council achieve their local fundraising goal.

Fergus says that after hearing about the need of $2000 to make the $25,000 local fundraising goal, the owners of Tamarack Dispensaries in Marysville decided that they would help accomplish the goal with a donation of $2000.

“Rod Duggan knows what it is to deal with mobility issues and would also like to be able to get into the theatre at Centre 64 for the different events held there,” said Fergus. “The challenge to make Centre 64 accessible and inclusive to all is on the way to becoming a reality.”

Recently, the Arts Council also recieved a Canada Cultural Spaces Fund grant of $75,000 from the federal government’s Department of Canadian Heritage to help fund the installation of an accessibility lift to the theatre at centre 64.

