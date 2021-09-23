Tamarack Centre raises over $15K for Cops for Kids

Cops for Kids riders made their way into Cranbrook on Wednesday, September 15, marking day six of their route through the Kootenays.

Tamarack Centre welcomed the 21st annual Cops for Kids Ride with a cheque for over $15,000.

2021 marks the 18th year that Tamarack Centre has supported Cops for Kids with a local fundraiser. The fundraiser took place back in August, with the cheque ceremony held last week.

This summer’s ‘Party in the Parking Lot’ event featured live music, food trucks, Fisher Peak beer garden, Cranbrook Bucks dunk tank, Sam Steele Sweethearts’ kids corner and many more activities including the always popular Jail and Bail. The scissor-lift event featuring Lisa Barnes of Max’s Place and Sgt. Kelly Hunter of the sheriff’s service was a very popular highlight.

Made up of present and past RCMP members, staff and friends, Cops for Kids is a charitable foundation committed to assisting children within the Southeast District who’ve suffered a medical crisis. The ride is their largest and most formidable fundraiser, spanning 1000 kilometres in just 10 days, with the goal of raising funds and awareness throughout the area.

Courtney King, Event Coordinator with Cops for Kids, says that the Tamarack Centre events are always impactful to their cause.

“It was amazing. The whole community got involved. We’re very grateful to the sponsors, committee and for Tamarack to host the event and put it together,” King said. “A huge thank you to the sponsors.”

Cranbrook marks the midpoint of the ride, and King adds that despite some rain and the gruelling nature of the route, it has been successful thus far and riders are looking forward to the second half.

“All of the riders were hand selected; they are past supporters and have been part of Cops for Kids before,” King explained. “Last year the ride was heavily modified, with riders participating individually from home. So this year, it’s huge to have the riders back together as a team. We’re all travelling as a small group, wanting to keep our communities and the team safe.”

Tamarack manager Linda Birch was quick to thank all the sponsors, especially Max’s Place and Cranbrook Dodge.

“This is a great community and so many people came out to enjoy the day with us,” she said. “Local businesses and volunteers made a lot of it possible. The Parking Lot Party is the newest incarnation of an event that began 18 years ago and just proves that people are generous and willing to make an effort for a good cause. We’re looking forward to next year.”

For more information about Cops for Kids, visit their website at www.copsforkids.org. If you’re interested in volunteering for next year’s event, call 250-426-2231.

