Talks scheduled as Mount Polley Mine strike enters seventh week

In its seventh week of a legal strike the USW 1-2017 is hoping talks with the company this week will see something develop

Seven weeks into its legal strike at Mount Polley Mine the union representing 220-plus workers is hopeful meetings scheduled in Williams Lake this week will see results.

“This will be our second round of meetings, we met with the company a few weeks ago in Vancouver, but nothing developed, but they are going to meet again tomorrow and Wednesday,” said United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 business agent Dan Wil Monday.

Workers began a legal strike on May 23 after a three-hour lockout by Mount Polley Mining Corp. earlier that morning.

Since then pickets lines have been manned 24/7 and presently there are three set up at Bootjack Road, Gavin Lake Road and the Ditch Road.

Morale has been “OK”, Wil said.

“Week seven on the picket line, it wears on people, so hopefully this week something will develop.”

The mine’s labour agreement with the union expired on Dec. 31, 2017.

In a bulletin posted on the union’s website, the local thanked the public for bringing “delicious homemade buns, bread, chili and lasagna to feed people on the picket line.

A call has gone into the mine’s manager for a comment

