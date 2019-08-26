Talking about the tools for making cities more dementia-friendly

Chilliwack councillor asks if there are trackers or other devices for seniors who tend to wander

‘Dementia is not a normal part of aging,’ Heather Cowie explains during her presentation of some of the initiatives underway by Dementia-Friendly Communities Tuesday at city hall. Cowie is the organization’s provincial coordinator. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

There are tools that “Dementia-Friendly” communities can use to support citizens living with dementia by being more educated and mindful of the condition.

Heather Cowie appeared in council chambers recently with a presentation about the Alzeimer Society of B.C.’s Dementia-Friendly Communities Initiatives, as its provincial coordinator.

Coun. Sue Knott asked if there were any specific strategies for communities when searching for people with dementia who wander off, since Chilliwack went through that this summer in a big way.

READ MORE: Community came together to search

“We recently had a lady with dementia go missing here,” Knott explained, describing the agonizing weeks of searching for the missing Grace Baranyk put in by tireless volunteers.

Cowie said that 60 per cent of people with dementia tend to wander at some point.

Dementia is defined as “any disease that causes changes in the brain,” of which Alzeimer’s is just one.

“Our ultimate goal is a world without dementia,” Cowie said. “But until then we’ll keep working on a creating a dementia-friendly province.”

Cowie said education is the first part of any strategy to create more inviting and supportive communities, that can remove barriers to support people living with dementia.

“Dementia is not a normal part of aging.”

Part of being proactive is dispelling myths and stigma, and by sharing “Dementia Friends education” of first responders, municipalities and the public, Cowie said.

Coun. Knott said given the growing number of those living with dementia, are there trackers or other devices that could be sewed into clothing, or other “wandering prevention” tools for family and caregivers of people who might be apt to walk away from their homes.

“It was just heart-breaking for our community,” Knott said about the community-minded folks who searched relentlessly for Grace (Ethel {Grace} Barynk), after she went missing from her Chilliwack home on Lenora Crescent on July 13. The disappearance of the 86-year-old sparked a massive search, and there was a search command centre set up by those hopeful she would be found alive.

But the community was crushed eventually by the news that Baranyk’s body was found Aug. 21, not far from where the senior went missing.

Coun. Chris Kloot asked Cowie about the results of a dementia village that was modelled after a Dutch project.

Cowie responded that she had the opportunity to speak to the architect and said the village “was more home-like” and inviting for its residents.

Coun. Harv Westeringh asked if the spike in numbers with Alzeimer was attributable to more older senior citizens coming to the community, and was told in response it could be a reflection of an influx of an older demographic, or that more people are being diagnosed.

A dementia help line is at 1-800-936-6033.

READ MORE: Body of missing senior found

READ MORE: Myth-busting around dementia

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.