Talk on tech – robots, VR, AI – in Nanoose Bay

Last ElderCollege talk of spring to focus on impact of 21st century tech

The impact of robots, virtual reality and artificial intelligence on society will be the subject of the last VIU ElderCollege Saturday Speaker talk of the Spring 2018 season.

Richard Smith, the current director of the masters of digital media program at the Centre for Digital Media in Vancouver, will speak on Pressing Problems of 21st Century Technologies: Robots, VR and AI (Oh My!).

With no special knowledge required on the part of the audience, Smith will seek to give an overview of the social implications of three emerging technologies: virtual reality, robots and artificial intelligence.

After introducing the technologies, Smith will focus on their impact on society (both negative and positive), how to take advantage of the technology and how to reduce the possible harmful effects.

The former director of SFU’s Centre for Policy Research on Science and Technology, he’s also served as an associate chair for technological change.

Smith has also explored privacy issues in the use of mobile tech.

The talk, open to the general public, takes place Saturday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at Nanoose Place (2925 Northwest Bay Rd).

Admission is $10 at the door, with a discount to $5 for university students and free admission for high school students.

For more information, call 1-866-734-6252 or go online to www2.viu.ca/eldercollege.

Anne-Marie Lafleur