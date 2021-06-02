Typesetting machine. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Tale of the first typesetting machine in Burns Lake

The tale of how the first typesetting machine, as then editor Bill Graham would call as Nellie, stopped working one fine day, was published on Sept. 24, 1975. Graham wrote about why the Lakes District News and Houston Today were published a day late that week due to Nellie's demise. This old clipping was submitted by Mike Robertson. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

