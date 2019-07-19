Taking tourism to the tourists

Tourism Kitimat is taking the Visitors’ Centre to the visitors, in a specially branded vehicle sponsored by Snow Valley Ford.

Summer students Ethan Velho and Sarah Chaulk, along with Tourism Kitimat’s Kelsey Kenny, will be travelling around the district, speaking to tourists and providing them with information about what the district has to offer.

The students will also be travelling to the Northwest Regional Airport once a week where they will greet visitors disembarking from flights, promoting tourism in the region.