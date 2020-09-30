Taking the bus is free for seniors on Thursday

Free transit services part of National Seniors' Day in the Chilliwack Transit System

Free transit is being made available for those 65 and over on Seniors’ Day, Thursday, Oct. 1.

The City of Chilliwack and BC Transit are providing free transit service for seniors as part of National Seniors’ Day in the Chilliwack Transit System.

Free transit for seniors will be available all day. Service on handyDART buses will also be free for seniors.

