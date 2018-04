Clearwater residents, Kay Knox (l) and Annabelle Stevens, are shown selling raffle tickets and taking pledges for the Investors Group Walk For Memories in support of the Alzheimer Society to be held in Barriere on May 6.

Clearwater does not have a Walk in their community, but instead fully support and participate in the Barriere event.

The Walk will take place from the Barriere Seniors Hall with registration starting at 10:30 a.m.. and the Walk at 11a.m.