Taking back the night

Participants at the Take Back the Night event take part in the Women Warrior Song, which is a song in honour of missing and murdered women across Canada, before beginning their march from Dutch Lake Beach to the Clearwater Elks Hall on Sept. 19. The annual event aims to bring attention to intimate partner violence with an emphasis on the role men can play in the solutions of the issue. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

