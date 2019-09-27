Participants at the Take Back the Night event take part in the Women Warrior Song, which is a song in honour of missing and murdered women across Canada, before beginning their march from Dutch Lake Beach to the Clearwater Elks Hall on Sept. 19. The annual event aims to bring attention to intimate partner violence with an emphasis on the role men can play in the solutions of the issue. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

Taking back the night

Participants take part in song before beginning march

  • Sep. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Participants at the Take Back the Night event take part in the Women Warrior Song, which is a song in honour of missing and murdered women across Canada, before beginning their march from Dutch Lake Beach to the Clearwater Elks Hall on Sept. 19. The annual event aims to bring attention to intimate partner violence with an emphasis on the role men can play in the solutions of the issue.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/this-years-take-back-the-night-event-to-feature-keynote-speaker-angela-macdougall/

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Father remembers late son on 30th anniversary of Terrace plane crash
Next story
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes campaign stop at Morningstar Farm in Parksville

Just Posted

Most Read