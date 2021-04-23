Take out the trash: Earth Day Garbathon falls on Sunday

Participants can enter to win prizes when dropping off collections at George Little Park parking lot

People in Terrace will have the chance to win prizes by picking up litter during the 2021 Earth Day Garbathon on April 25. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

People in Terrace will have the opportunity to win prizes by participating in the 2021 Earth Day Garbathon this Sunday (April 25).

Hosted by SkeenaWild Conservation Trust, this year’s garbathon will look different to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Geier Waste is providing a dumpster and ABC Recycling is supplying the event with a metal disposal container. Both will be located at the George Little Park parking lot.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, garbathon participants are asked to physically distance while out in the community and collect on their own or with their family, before dropping off their collections at the dumpster between noon and 4 p.m. Then, people can enter to win prizes donated by SkeenaWild, Greater Terrace Beautification Society, Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, Terrace Refillery, Uplands Nursery, Spotted Horse Nursery, Baker Extraordinaire, Canadian Tire and the City of Terrace.

Participants can also enter to win prizes by posting photos of themselves cleaning up on the “Earth Day Garbathon 2021!” Facebook event page.

READ MORE: Skeena Valley Farmers Market on track to open next month

@BenBogstieben.bogstie@terracestandard.comLike us on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TerraceStandard/

” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/TerraceStandard

” target=”_blank”>Twitter.

Terrace Standard