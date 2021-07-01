‘Take care of each other’ during extreme heat: Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army

Salvation Army Lieutenant Joel Torrens could be seen delivering water bottles around Salmon Arm on Tuesday, June 29 as he tried to help people beat the extreme heat. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salvation Army’s Lieutenant Joel Torrens could be seen around Salmon Arm recently, handing out water to those who wanted it.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 29, the Observer caught up with him at McGuire Lake near the hospital. He and his helper Gabe Avery were offering water to anyone who passed by.

“This kind of heat puts people in a vulnerable class who maybe aren’t used to being there. It’s just a way for us to all take care of each other.”

He said taking extra water when people venture out can be useful in case anyone needs it, and he encouraged residents to check in on each other.

“If you have friends, neighbours, family members who might be vulnerable, who may not have AC, just check in on them, make sure they’re doing all right,” he suggested.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is also ready to help, if you or someone you know needs assistance during the extreme heat. The public can reach the emergency program by calling 250-832-2424.

Assistance is being delivered on an as-needed basis, depending on the specific situation.

The emergency program stated on its website that it is also continuing to reach out to vulnerable populations through community organizations who support them.

During the heat, cooling centres continue to operate. Anyone who needs to get out of the heat can go, in Salmon Arm, to the Shaw Centre, 2600 10th Ave. NE, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will remain open on July 1, Canada Day, for the same hours.

In Sicamous, anyone needing to cool off can go to the District Council Chambers, 446 Main St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It too will be open to the public on July 1 for the same hours.

