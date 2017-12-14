Take a snow tour of the Rossland Recreation Site

For those unfamiliar with the rec site, finding your way around can be a bit daunting.

The Friends of the Rossland Range Society (FORR) is offering snow host tours of the Rossland Recreation Site. (File photo)

Snow is blanketing the ground and that means many Rosslanders are headed to the Rossland Recreation Site, where they can ski, snowshoe and fat bike.

But for those unfamiliar with the rec site, finding your way around can be a bit daunting.

That’s why the Friends of the Rossland Range Society (FORR) established a snow host program last year so that people unfamiliar with the rec site can take a guided tour.

The program is being offered again this year and now is a great time to contact the program’s coordinator Rob Richardson and schedule an outing.

“We’ve got a number of volunteers who are prepared to take people out either by snowshoe or by ski — cross-country ski — on either side of the highway,” says Richardson.

Volunteers will provide a basic orientation of where the trails and day-use cabins are located.

“It’ll be one to three hours, depending on their ability and the weather and everything else,” says Richardson.

Anyone interested in scheduling a tour with a snow host can contact him at 250-362-5881 or rob@rosslandrange.org.

If there are people interested in volunteering to be snow hosts, they can also contact Richardson.