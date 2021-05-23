Take a sculpture walk along Penticton’s lakeshore

Seven new art pieces installed just in time for the long weekend

This whimsical bronze sculpture is called Joy of Life Unbalanced, a tribute to the vertically challenged Dachshunds who are joyfully happy jumpers, said artist-creator Joanne Helm of Saanich. Find this art along with five others along Lakeshore Drive. (Submitted)

Looking for something to do this long weekend? Check out the new Penticton public sculptures along Lakeshore Drive at Okanagan Lake.

Seven new sculptures have been installed along the lakeshore with one in the roundabout at Front Street.

With the ongoing pandemic, the Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition kicked off virtually once more with access to a walking app in place of a traditional walking tour.

“There’s no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to push us to adapt and try new means of providing arts and culture to the residents of Penticton,” said Penticton city manager of recreation, arts & culture Kelsey Johnson. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to see this program continue and expand with the addition of another art piece to view along the walkway.”

The sculptures are owned by the artist and leased by the city.

The most prominent sculpture along the Lakeshore Drive promenade can be found near the SS Sicamous paddlewheeler. This is where the Raven’s Key was displayed previously.

The new sculpture is called Quantum Entanglement by sand and ice sculptor David Ducharme of Winlaw, B.C., depicting a man-beast caught between two worlds, said the artist.

Another prominent one just down the way is Joy of Life Unbalanced, a tribute to the vertically challenged dachshunds who are joyfully happy jumpers, said artist-creator Joanne Helm of Saanich.

The towering female scuba diver ‘Lost’ found in the Front Street roundabout for the last year has been removed. It found a new home overlooking Okanagan Lake.

The new sculpture at the roundabout is called “Mourning’ by Revelstoke artist Kyle Thomley. It depicts 15 species that have gone extinct over the last 30 years.

Penticton’s sculpture exhibition first began in 2016 and is a year-long event designed to display a variety of sculptures for the public to enjoy.

This year’s exhibit showcases artists from around British Columbia and Alberta and will be on display from May 2021 to April 2022.

“During the past year with the pandemic, we have realized now more than ever, the importance of providing arts and culture to our community. Council and I are happy to see this program be able to continue, virtually, and see the addition of another sculpture along Lakeshore Drive to expand residents’ cultural experience,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.

But as with anything public, sculptures are at risk of vandalism and even theft.

Last month, the popular Raven’s Key had its key stolen. Another art piece called the Salmon Cycle had one of its fish stolen and had to be removed.

Residents can use the virtual walking app and learn more about the sculpture program, including art pieces from past years, by visiting www.penticton.ca/publicart.

READ ALSO: Key piece of sculpture stolen

READ MORE: Mini murals displayed at Canneryt taproom

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News