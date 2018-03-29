Tahltan members vote down Iskut Land Code

Vote was a narrow 208 against, 201 in favour of the land code

Members of the Tahltan Band across B.C. narrowly voted down the Iskut Land Code agreement this week.

The vote was a narrow 208 people against, 201 people in favour of the code, which would have given the Tahltan full responsibility over their reserve lands around Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek.

The land code built upon the Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management, signed by the Tahltan in 2014 to opt them out of 32 land-related sections of the Indian Act.

The land code was rejected by a 208 of the total of 409 Tahltan members who voted on the land code over the last month.

With a total of 1,475 voting members across B.C., the Tahltan Band had voting options online and through regular mail, and at polling stations in Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek.

Of the voters, 235 cast their vote online, 65 through mail-in ballots, and 109 voted through the regular polling stations.

A band council committee developed the land code in early 2017, and band council has been educating its members over the fall and early this year.

