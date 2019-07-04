Tag, and you’re in for it: Mounties investigating thousand in graffiti damage in Duncan

A series of spray can attacks have damaged several downtown businesses

Graffiti was sprayed around downtown Duncan June 29 and local police are looking for tips from the public to find who did it. (Submitted)

Tag, and you’re in for it.

During the early morning hours of June 29, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers were called to a series of incidents of graffiti being sprayed in the downtown Duncan area.

Several businesses were spray painted with red, white and black spray paint on Kenneth Street, Craig Street, Station Street, and Government Street.

Mounties say the series of graffiti tags are believed to be linked together. There is believed to be more than several thousand dollars in damage.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are appealing to the public for their help in identifying two male youth suspects that were seen in the downtown area in the early morning hours of June 29, carrying spray cans. The two youth were seen photographing their graffiti and may have bragged about, or broadcast their crimes on social media.