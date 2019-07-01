Tack on another 15,000: Updated numbers for Kelowna’s Canada Day

The amount equivalent to half the population of Kelowna to stroll through Canada Day celebration

During Mayor Colin Basran’s opening remarks at the official Canada Day ceremony at Prospera Place, he said more than 70,000 people are estimated to go through Kelowna’s Canada Day celebration downtown.

The numbers were previously approximated at 50,000, then 55,000.

“This is an incredible undertaking,” said Basran. “We are so fortunate to be able to live in this city, in this province, in this country.”

The annual celebration is put on by Festivals Kelowna, FolkFest and other sponsors and organizations and has slowly garnered attention around the Okanagan for being an extravagant event – Kelowna’s biggest of the year.

“While we reflect on what we built here as a Canadians, let’s also remember the people that built this country and what they did to preserve our place in our world,” said Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr.

Following the remarks from the surrounding areas’ politicians and representatives, the ceremonial cake was cut and shared by the crowd at Prospera Place.

“Let’s continue to lift each other up, let’s continue to support one another and continue to make Kelowna and British Columbia and Canada the best place in the world to live,” Basran said.