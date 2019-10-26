Table-top game players do battle in Nanaimo

Kippers' Melee, featuring Warhammer, Age of Sigmar and other games, being held at VICC Oct. 26-27

Iain MacNaughton celebrates during a game of Age of Sigmar at the Kippers’ Melee table-top gaming convention at Vancouver Island Conference Centre on Saturday. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

People at Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo are getting into the game at the Kippers’ Melee table-top gaming convention this weekend.

The game tournament, which features seven game systems including the likes of Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40K, has been taking place since 2012 and has seen much growth, according to organizer Jen Aspden.

“Warhammer and all of the different table-top strategy games have always had a history of tournaments with them and so when I moved to the Island, there wasn’t very many tournament scenes here, so I decided I was going to start one,” she said. “We started out with 18 players the first year and we’ve got 120 registered this year.”

There are first, second and third prizes for every game system, said Aspden, as well as raffle prizes.

While Aspden said she was “thrilled” with this year’s event, she was disappointed that attendance was affected by circumstances out of her control.

“The weather didn’t co-operate very well. We had some mainland folks who couldn’t make it over because of the ferries,” said Aspden. “I think one event suffered most from that, about 15 of their players couldn’t get here, but we’re still record numbers this year for all of our events, except for one. So it’s awesome.”

Kippers’ Melee ends Sunday, Oct. 27. For more information, click here.

RELATED: B.C. Ferries cancels more sailings due to high winds

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram