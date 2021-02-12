Saanich emergency crews were called to the scene of a T-bone collision on Feb. 11 which resulted in an SUV being flipped onto its roof. Both drivers involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)

T-bone collision results in rollover at Saanich intersection

Both drivers injured, police investigating cause of crash

  • Feb. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A T-bone collision in Saanich Thursday evening left both drivers with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Cedar Hill Road just after 6 p.m. on Feb. 11, involved two drivers – one was headed west and the other was heading north – and resulted in an SUV being flipped onto its roof.

Saanich police, firefighters and paramedics responded. Traffic was impacted at the time and other drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Both drivers – the only occupants in the vehicles – were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said the collision was still under investigation but noted police believe one of the drivers failed to stop at a red light.

Police could not say which driver was at fault and no tickets have been issued yet.

