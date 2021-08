Crash occurred at approximately noon at the intersection of Hurd St. and McRae Ave.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a T-bone collision in Mission.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hurd Street and McRae Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. Hurd Street is down to single-lane alternating traffic.

Paramedics, firefighters and Mission RCMP are on scene. There did not appear to be significant injuries as a result of the crash.

Mission City Record