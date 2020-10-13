Sy’s Vegan Bistro in Abbotsford to remain open

Sy’s Vegan Bistro will now remain open after owner Sy Mytting stated he received an outpouring of support from Abbotsford diners. (Facebook photo)

In a surprising turn of events, Sy’s Vegan Bistro will now remain open.

The News reported on the planned closure of the establishment inside the food court of Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre last week.

Sunday (Oct. 10) was set to be the final day for the bistro.

However, management stated an outpouring of support, an increase in business and the possibility of another loan has kept the restaurant alive for now.

Owner Sy Mytting told The News that being vegan isn’t easy in Abbotsford, but that his bistro can be a beacon in that community.

A Facebook posting on the establishment’s page stated that it took just 42 customers for Sy’s Vegan Bistro to post its first profit since opening in September, and he wants to keep it going.

“Having to close Sy’s has been kind of a wake up call for many,” another posting stated. “It was revealed in the wonderful people who came in for a hi, a cry, and a goodbye. I felt the love.”

