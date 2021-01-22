SYS.tem Elkford opens up new youth hang out spot

The SYS.tem Space offers youth access to a wide selection of free indoor and outdoor activities

SYS.tem Elkford officially opened their new SYS.tem Space on Jan. 11, giving local youth a safe place to hang out while offering them access to a variety of games, outdoor equipment, and opportunities for connection.

“The SYS.tem Space has been created to give the Youth in Elkford a true spot to call their own,” said Elkford youth network coordinator, Justin Hart..

“The area is designated for them to have a safe and positive hangout spot, where they can gather with their friends to play games and participate in fun activities. In the future, scheduled programming and workshops will also be held in the Space.”

The SYS.tem Space comes complete with a number of indoor activities including board games, video games, an air hockey table, Foosball table, and more.

According to Hart, SYS.tem Elkford also offers outdoor equipment youth may rent for free, including Frisbee golf discs, Spikeball setups, golf clubs, and snowshoes.

“I am so thrilled to have the SYS.tem Space open,” said Hart, adding that revamping of the Space began in November 2020.

“It has been a need for the town of Elkford for years now – to have a safe place for the Youth in town to call their own.”

According to Hart, the Space has been popular since opening, as a number of youth groups have booked it out with their learning groups to play card games, video games, and chat.

In response to rising COVID-19 cases, the SYS.tem Space has implemented a number of regulations for the time being.

Currently, only six youth may use the space at any given time, and everyone in the Space must be from the same learning group as established by their school.

Masks must be worn at all times, sanitization is of utmost importance, and pre-booking of the Space is encouraged.

The SYS.tem Space is open from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and is located at Unit 3A – 2200 Balmer Drive in Elkford.

For more information on upcoming events or to book the Space, head to the SYS.tem Elkford Youth Network Facebook or Instagram pages, visit system-Elkford.square.site, or email elkford.sys.tem@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Elkford maintains physically distant youth recreation programs

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press

A number of Elkford’s youth enjoy the SYS.tem Space. (Photo contributed)