Swoop brings in cheap flights from Kelowna to Vegas

This will be the low-cost airlines second flight route out of Kelowna

Want a Vegas weekend?

On Tuesday, low-cost airline Swoop is offering twice-weekly non-stop flights from Kelowna International Airport to Las Vegas.

The flights start on June 27 and will run til Oct. 26 on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Las Vegas and Swoop make the perfect combination for Kelowna travellers,” said Karen McIsaac, Senior Advisor of Communications for Swoop. “Our flights are non-stop and remarkably affordable, encouraging the freedom to fly more often while leaving more money to spend on the experience.”

This is the second planned route out of Kelowna. Starting May 24, the airline will fly between Kelowna and Winnipeg three times a week.

