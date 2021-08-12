Swimming not recommended at Sandy Beach in Blind Bay due to bacteria levels

Beach to remain open but Interior Health issued a swimming advisory as of Aug. 12

As of Aug. 12, Interior Health is recommending against swimming at Sandy Beach in Blind Bay due to elevated levels of E.Coli bacteria, but the beach will remain open. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

The Sandy Beach swimming area in Blind Bay is not closed, but swimming is not recommended.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Interior Health advised that due to unacceptable E.coli bacterial counts found in recent routine water samples, the public should be aware of the increased risk of swimming there.

A news release from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District states: “Swimming is not recommended at this time.”

The news release notes that young children, for example, tend to ingest a lot of water when they are at the beach so they are at higher risk.

Sandy Beach is located at 2475 Blind Bay Rd., Blind Bay.

Follow-up water samples are being taken and the advisory will be rescinded once samples show acceptable bacteria levels. The water at the beach is tested weekly.

Interior Health reports elevated bacterial levels can be caused by wildlife such as geese. Weather can also contribute.

The public is asked to check the CSRD website and social media for updates. For further information, you can contact the CSRD at 250-83298194 or go to the Interior Health website at interiorhealth.ca.

Read more: 3 infection detecting dogs in B.C. can now sniff out COVID-19

Read more: PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire B.C.’s top priority

martha.wickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Arm Observer