Swimming advisory at two popular South Okanagan beaches

High E. coli counts at two beaches in Osoyoos caused the warning

Due to unsatisfactory levels of E. Coli in water samples taken at the Legion and Cottonwood beaches, the town of Osoyoos is issuing a swimming advisory for these locations.

This swimming advisory will be in effect until such time that water samples return to a satisfactory state.

Legion beach is a very popular swimming spot for locals and tourists alike.

A satisfactory sample taken over a 30-day period contains an average of less than or equal to 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml.

Unsatisfactory samples taken over a 30-day period contain an average of more than 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml, and/or a series of single sample results exceed 400 E. coli bacteria/100ml.

On July 2, the city of Penticton advised swimmers to avoid swallowing lake water and to wash their hands before handling food if they’ve been swimming after finding five times the acceptable amount of E. coli in the water at Okanagan Beach. The advisory was lifted after a few days.

It’s not advisable to swim with an open cut or if you feel ill.

The town of Osoyoos did not disclose what the count levels of E. coli were at Legion and Cottonwood.

