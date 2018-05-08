DFO announces there will be no recreational fishing for chinook on the Skeena and Nass Rivers until further notice. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Sweeping salmon closures for recreational fishing

Zero retention of chinook on Skeena River and Nass River effective immediately for sport fishers

There will be no sport fishing for salmon in the Skeena River and Nass River until further notice.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, which specified there will be no retention of chinook in all rivers draining into Pacific Fishery Management Areas 1 to 6 until further notice.

The closures will affect recreational and charter anglers from Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers.

DFO stated that recreational opportunities for Skeena coho and pink salmon may occur later.

The closure is effective immediately.

More to come.

