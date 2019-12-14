Sweeney Singers host annual Christmas concert in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Sweeney Singers hold their annual Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church (2777 Townline Rd.).

This year’s program includes well-known favourites and a variety of new material. These young singers have been commended for an amazing ability to sing varied repertoire from early to contemporary music.

They will be joined by local musicians Lorin Friesen and Mel Bowker on violin and piano.

The Sweeney Singers, who have been singing together since 1988, will also have available their latest Christmas recording, Born on a New Day.

Admission is by donation, with proceeds going to support Communitas Supportive Care Society.

Visit www.sweeneysingers.com for more information.