Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing, 94 per cent full

Busy day for ferry travellers

  • May. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
After a weekend with mostly smooth sailing, B.C. Ferry passengers can expect a busy day down at the terminals with the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing 66 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing at 36 per cent full.

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 94 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing is 58 per cent full.

Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 58 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 73 per cent full.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 6:30 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 7 a.m. sailing is is 12 per cent full.

