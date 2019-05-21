Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing, 94 per cent full

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing 66 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing at 36 per cent full. (File Photo Black Press Media)

After a weekend with mostly smooth sailing, B.C. Ferry passengers can expect a busy day down at the terminals with the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing 66 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing at 36 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Police called to reports of woman naked, intoxicated at Swartz Bay ferry terminal

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 94 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing is 58 per cent full.

Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 58 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 73 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian struck, taken to hospital near beginning of Victoria Day Parade

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 6:30 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 7 a.m. sailing is is 12 per cent full.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.