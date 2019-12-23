Swartz Bay sees one sailing wait for BC Ferries passengers

Travellers looking to get off the Island may be looking at waits at many BC Ferries terminals

BC Ferries is getting busy with holiday travellers heading off the Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

There is currently a one sailing wait for travellers on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen BC Ferries route.

The 1 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as of 12:40 and the 2 p.m. sailing is 47 per cent full.

For those over at Duke Point heading to Tsawwassen, there’s also a one sailing wait for the 12:45 p.m. sailing and the next one at 3:15 p.m. is filling up fast, sitting at 86 per cent full.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe bay’s 1 p.m. sailing is almost full at 60 per cent and the 3:20 p.m. sailing is 55 per cent full.

For current conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.

