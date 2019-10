As of 6:30 a.m., the Tsawwassen to Swarts Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 81 per cent full. The 8 a.m. sailing is 32 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 45 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Avoid Salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from BC Centre for Disease Control

Swarts Bay to Tsawwassen’s 7 a.m. sailing is 65 per cent full, the 9 a.m. sailing 46 per cent full and the 10 a.m. sailing is 27 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Tour de Rock 2019 team raises more than $1.1 million for kids cancer research

To check current conditions visit www.bcferries.com/current_conditions.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.