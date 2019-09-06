SUV rolls over in crash on Cedar Road in Nanaimo

One patient taken to hospital with unknown injuries after two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon

An SUV rolled over in a crash with a station wagon on Friday afternoon on Cedar Road. (NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin)

Two vehicles collided and one of them rolled over on Cedar Road in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, close to the intersection of Cedar Road, Trans Canada Highway and the Island Highway, just before 3 p.m. Friday.

An SUV and a station wagon were involved in the two-vehicle crash and the SUV rolled over and came to rest upside-down.

Crews on scene said one patient was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic along Cedar Road was pinched, with both directions moving in single-lane alternating traffic. Nanaimo Fire Rescue, in a social media post, advised of heavy traffic and told motorists to expect delays.

