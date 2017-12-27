SUV down embankment in West Kelowna

A red SUV is down a steep embankment off of Highway 97 near Glenrosa Road and Powers Creek.

One lane headed into West Kelowna is closed along Highway 97 as emergency crews remain on scene.

The single vehicle incident was first reported about 10:20 a.m.

According to witnesses the road had not been sanded and was very slippery to drive on.

It appears those inside the vehicle were being rescued from down the embankment — no word on injuries.

More to come.

