SUV collides with Kelowna transit bus

  • Oct. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a BC Transit Bus was struck by an SUV on Friday night.

On Oct. 23, at around 10:15 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a collision at the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

According to the RCMP, the bus was travelling east along Enterprise Way and proceeded through the intersection when it was struck by the northbound SUV.

Three passengers on the bus and both occupants of the SUV were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This matter is still under investigation with the full cooperation of BC Transit. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

READ MORE: Central Okanagan School District clarifies COVID-19 notification process

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Clean B.C., City of Nanaimo offer rebates for homeowners to update heating systems
Next story
Townhouse development on Ninth Street gets nod from Nanaimo city council

Just Posted

Most Read