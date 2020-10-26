SUV collides with Kelowna transit bus

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a BC Transit Bus was struck by an SUV on Friday night.

On Oct. 23, at around 10:15 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a collision at the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

According to the RCMP, the bus was travelling east along Enterprise Way and proceeded through the intersection when it was struck by the northbound SUV.

Three passengers on the bus and both occupants of the SUV were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This matter is still under investigation with the full cooperation of BC Transit. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

READ MORE: Central Okanagan School District clarifies COVID-19 notification process

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor