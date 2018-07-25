Warren Henderson photo

SUV bursts into flames in Kelowna parking lot

No one was harmed during the incident on Cooper Road

A car has burst into flames on Cooper Road at Orchard Plaza.

A woman visiting from Alberta was driving her Acura SUV when she noticed smoke coming from the cooling ducts in her car and pulled into the parking lot near Valley First Credit Union.

The driver got out safely in time to watch her car burn. The woman, who asked that her name not be used, said within a couple of minutes her SUV burst into flames.

The car parked next to her was scorched as well.

Fire Chief Rob Skeldon is on scene and said that the cause is unknown and an investigation will be conducted.

