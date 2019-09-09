A truck fire on Old Kamloops Road early Sunday morning is deemed suspicious as BX Swan Lake fire crews arrived to find no one on scene. (BX Swan Lake Fire Department)

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

RCMP are investigating a suspicious truck fire from early Sunday morning.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department was called to the blaze in the 8000-block of Old Kamloops Road.

“There was a fully engulfed a 3/4 tonne Sierra 4×4 with nobody around,” said fire chief Bill Wacey.

The truck, believed to be a newer model 2012-2014, was parked on the side of the road and destroyed.

