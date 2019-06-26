Suspicious Rutland car fire has one woman think it was targeted

A suspicious car fire in Rutland has one woman questioning if it was a targeted attack. (Supplied)

A family who raised their voice against the McCurdy Road house has car torched, is it connected?

A loud explosion woke up one resident in Rutland about 1 a.m., Monday morning. She saw an orange glow through her bedroom curtains and when she pulled them open in a hurry, she saw her Mini Cooper completely engulfed in flames.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she believes this could very well be a targeted attack as her husband has been vocal about putting a stop to BC Housing’s McCurdy Road supportive housing project — a 49-unit wet facility that has already broken ground.

“We don’t know for a fact if it’s someone who has to do with the wet house,” she said.

“(Kelowna-Lake Country) MLA Norm Letnick’s office was vandalized — all of the windows were broken — and another guy that was vocal against McCurdy had his gas tank punctured,” she said.

“I can’t say for sure,” she said, regarding who was behind the vandalism. “It could just be coincidental.”

She said she is grateful however, that it was just her vehicle that was vandalized.

“I’ve had that car for 12 years, it’s my baby,” she said. “This is so much more heartbreaking.”

The vehicle was also her work vehicle. It was wrapped with her business’ logo, she explained.

“It will make for an interesting Canada Day weekend of weddings,” she said.

Five police cars showed up and firefighters, all while her 18-month-old daughter was fast asleep in the home.

RCMP has security footage, provided by the family, that shows a man believed to be around six-feet tall, wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The woman said she believes an accelerant was used to start the fire and possibly some explosive-type devices as the flames were so high and the vehicle caught quickly.

“It was definitely pre-meditated because he didn’t use a lighter or something,” she said.

She said she wonders if it was a crime of opportunity as her car had been sitting on the road for a few days, but she said it could very well be a targeted attack due to the family’s involvement with the Rutland protests to the wet facility.

MLA Letnick said the windows of his office were broken, but the individual or individuals behind the act of vandalism were not able to break into the building.

“I have no idea if it is someone who is upset about the position I’ve taken in the letter to the Minister of Housing,” Letnick said. “Or, someone who is not up to speed and believes I am in a position to advocate for this.”

“My concern, of course, is the safety of my staff.”

The MLA wrote an open letter to B.C. Housing Minister Selina Robinson asking her to “pause” the McCurdy housing project until the issues surrounding Heath House and other facilities in the community have been corrected to “the community’s satisfaction.”

“We just don’t want a (wet) facility in with all of our schools,” the woman said. “Change it to a dry facility and everyone would be fine.”

Kelowna Capital News is still awaiting a comment from Kelowna RCMP.

